Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 41,450 Shares of American States Water Co (AWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,450 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of American States Water worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.10. American States Water Co has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $63.20.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.18%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $89,319.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $43,125.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,522.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $820,156 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.