CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.08.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

