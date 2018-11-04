Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Corindus Vascular Robotics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

CVRS opened at $1.10 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

In other news, Director Louis A. Cannon acquired 31,000 shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis A. Cannon acquired 30,000 shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $90,060 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.