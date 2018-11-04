Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,712 Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 74.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 28.0% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 35.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,879,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 33,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BPL opened at $33.74 on Friday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPL. SunTrust Banks upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Buckeye Partners from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Buckeye Partners from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Buckeye Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

