Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 36,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 105,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $893,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,501.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,725 shares of company stock worth $2,484,864. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. International Paper Co has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

