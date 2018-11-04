Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,598 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $30,286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 20.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after acquiring an additional 986,397 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $21,384,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $20,366,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $2,087,018. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

