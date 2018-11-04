CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells $58,340.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $58,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $57,530.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $57,910.00.

On Friday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,587 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $149,425.12.

On Monday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $180,210.00.

On Monday, September 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $58,540.00.

On Friday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $59,680.00.

On Monday, September 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $60,130.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $180,330.00.

CorVel stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 66.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 60.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

