Corvus Gold (CORVF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CORVF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

