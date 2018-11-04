Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Reduced by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

COST stock opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $163.78 and a 52 week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total value of $707,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.