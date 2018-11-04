Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,696. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $465.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $219,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.