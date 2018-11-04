Cowen Lowers Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE AQUA opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $342.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.