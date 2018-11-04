Cowen Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Price Target to $110.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $114.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.50 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

