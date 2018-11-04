CPI Aerostructures (CVU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

CVU traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 222,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,803. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

