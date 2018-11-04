Craig Hallum Trims Stamps.com (STMP) Target Price to $265.00

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.63.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.18. 665,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,118. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $271,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $349,283.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.49, for a total transaction of $556,447.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,245. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $340,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 446.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

