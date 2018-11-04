Creative Planning Sells 476 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.4% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $38,814,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.