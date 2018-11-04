Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (SAN) a €82.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.06 ($94.25).

EPA SAN opened at €66.17 ($76.94) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

