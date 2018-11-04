Credit Suisse Group (CS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,000,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

