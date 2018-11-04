Credit Suisse Group Cuts Masco (MAS) Price Target to $32.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Masco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.95.

MAS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 147.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 15.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,891,000 after purchasing an additional 501,978 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 3,816.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 699,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 681,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $15,622,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

