Credit Suisse Group Increases WEC Energy Group (WEC) Price Target to $70.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

In related news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,362,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,008,000 after acquiring an additional 142,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,725,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,816,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,053,000 after acquiring an additional 134,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.