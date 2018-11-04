Credit Suisse Group Trims Kellogg (K) Target Price to $70.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Kellogg from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Shares of K stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 4,799,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,492. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $14,292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,655 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,574 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

