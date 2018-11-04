Critical Comparison: Harley-Davidson (HOG) vs. Arcimoto (FUV)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Harley-Davidson pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Arcimoto does not pay a dividend. Harley-Davidson pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Harley-Davidson and Arcimoto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 2 7 4 0 2.15 Arcimoto 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus price target of $44.08, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Arcimoto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Harley-Davidson.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 10.66% 33.57% 6.63% Arcimoto N/A -44.17% -39.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $4.92 billion 1.35 $521.75 million $3.50 11.37 Arcimoto $130,000.00 377.09 -$3.31 million ($0.24) -12.75

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto. Arcimoto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Arcimoto on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. It offers motorcycle parts and accessories, such as replacement parts, and mechanical and cosmetic accessories; and general merchandise, including MotorClothes apparel and riding gear, as well as licenses the Harley-Davidson name and other trademarks. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson brand to third-party financial institutions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

