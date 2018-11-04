Critical Review: Ekso Bionics (EKSO) versus International Baler (IBAL)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

This table compares Ekso Bionics and International Baler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $7.35 million 17.21 -$29.12 million ($0.89) -2.34 International Baler $10.49 million 0.94 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of International Baler shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and International Baler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -327.12% -169.75% -92.06% International Baler 1.16% 1.37% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ekso Bionics and International Baler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 0 0 N/A International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Baler has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Baler beats Ekso Bionics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. It markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, and South America. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.