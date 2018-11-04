Critical Survey: Bank of Montreal (BMO) vs. Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

2.5% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 15.05% 15.62% 0.93% Bank of Montreal 16.17% 14.75% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Bank of Montreal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $50.67 billion 1.08 $4.91 billion $0.55 5.55 Bank of Montreal $21.48 billion 2.24 $4.09 billion $6.24 12.04

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Montreal. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 6 4 0 2.27 Bank of Montreal 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bank of Montreal has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.52%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Lloyds Banking Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services for small and medium sized enterprises, corporates, mid-markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance products, such as life, home, motor, and protection insurance; investments comprising pensions and investment products; and wealth management products and services. It also provides credit cards, and personal and business loans; and online and telephone banking services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, debt and equity research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as 2 smart branches in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.