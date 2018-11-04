Critical Survey: Campbell Soup (CPB) & TDH (PETZ)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of -1.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TDH does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Campbell Soup has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Campbell Soup and TDH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 10 4 2 0 1.50 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Campbell Soup currently has a consensus price target of $39.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than TDH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Campbell Soup and TDH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.28 $261.00 million $2.87 12.85 TDH $28.98 million 0.47 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 3.01% 53.88% 7.66% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats TDH on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; and Snyder's-Lance pretzels, sandwich crackers, potato chips, tortilla chips, and other snacking products in the United States and Europe. It also provides Arnott's biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; Kelsen cookies worldwide; simple meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips; and refrigerated soups in the Unites States. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

