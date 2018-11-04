Cropcoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (CROP)

Cropcoin (CURRENCY:CROP) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Cropcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cropcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Cropcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cropcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cropcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00151057 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00260516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $627.97 or 0.09860848 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Cropcoin Profile

Cropcoin (CRYPTO:CROP) is a coin. Cropcoin’s total supply is 46,900,655 coins. Cropcoin’s official Twitter account is @IamCropcoin. The official website for Cropcoin is www.cropcoin.net.

Cropcoin Coin Trading

Cropcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cropcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cropcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cropcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cropcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cropcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.