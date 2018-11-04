Crowd Machine (CMCT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.41 Million

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4,668.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00150610 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00258205 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $616.69 or 0.09683743 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

