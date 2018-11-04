CRTCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $110,060.00 (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, CRTCoin has traded 90.2% lower against the dollar. CRTCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $110,060.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRTCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000606 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000647 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CRTCoin

CRT is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

CRTCoin Coin Trading

CRTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

