Cryptonite Price Tops $0.0006 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $455,851.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.92 or 0.03280632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.23 or 0.08750056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00844367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.01721222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00147415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.01861467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00465029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00029976 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

