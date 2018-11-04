CSL Limited (CSL) Insider Purchases A$39,568.98 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Megan Clark acquired 220 shares of CSL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$179.86 ($127.56) per share, with a total value of A$39,568.98 ($28,063.11).

ASX:CSL opened at A$192.18 ($136.30) on Friday. CSL Limited has a one year low of A$119.01 ($84.40) and a one year high of A$167.66 ($118.91).

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

