Cummins Inc. (CMI) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Cummins worth $167,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cummins by 14.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cummins by 46.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 147.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,352 shares of company stock worth $3,811,385. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $141.83 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.72 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

