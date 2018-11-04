Curecoin Price Hits $0.0601 on Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1,294.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curecoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00833433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003891 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010375 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,911,106 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.