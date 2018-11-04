Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $20.75 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

