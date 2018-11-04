CVR Refining (CVRR) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CVR Refining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Refining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Refining in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Refining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Refining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CVR Refining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.79.

Get CVR Refining alerts:

NYSE CVRR opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CVR Refining has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.48.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. CVR Refining had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. CVR Refining’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.97%. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio is 440.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the second quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 9.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the second quarter worth about $297,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 23.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Refining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Refining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.