CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVR Refining were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVRR. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Refining by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVRR opened at $18.03 on Friday. CVR Refining LP has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.48.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.97%. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 440.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVRR. ValuEngine lowered CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered CVR Refining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CVR Refining in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Refining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

CVR Refining Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

