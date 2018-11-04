CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 284.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7,100.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

In other news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.