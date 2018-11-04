CVS Health (CVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its Q3 guidance at $1.68-1.73 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $6.98-7.08 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.