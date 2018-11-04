Cwm LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 138.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,813,000 after buying an additional 31,029 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $2,470,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 45.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $273.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $251.66 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $319,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,962 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

