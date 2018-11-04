Cwm LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 389.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after buying an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,626.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 334,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $43.04 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $46.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

