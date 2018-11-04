Cwm LLC Raises Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2,518.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

MKC stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 48.83%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $3,942,541.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,200 shares of company stock valued at $41,099,792 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

