Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELP. TheStreet upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Cypress Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE CELP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 92.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

