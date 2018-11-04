DA Davidson Trims IPG Photonics (IPGP) Target Price to $180.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2018 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $565,666.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $336,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 108.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 104.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 61.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

