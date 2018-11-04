Daimler (DDAIF) vs. Nissan Motor (NSANY) Head-To-Head Survey

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Nissan Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Daimler does not pay a dividend. Nissan Motor pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Daimler has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Daimler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daimler and Nissan Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $185.63 billion 0.35 $10.53 billion $11.12 5.46 Nissan Motor $107.92 billion 0.33 $6.74 billion $3.63 4.98

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Motor. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daimler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 5.41% 14.18% 3.53% Nissan Motor 6.08% 14.02% 3.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Daimler and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 1 6 3 0 2.20 Nissan Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daimler beats Nissan Motor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks segment distributes its trucks under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment primarily sells vans under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses segment sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services segment offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

