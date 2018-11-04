Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $144.39 Million Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727,369 shares during the quarter. EPR Properties comprises about 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $144,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $489,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 6.36%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.