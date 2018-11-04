Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $91.64 Million Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254,628 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Equity Residential worth $91,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $158,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 78,645 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.