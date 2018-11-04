DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0793

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $89,138.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,281,549 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

