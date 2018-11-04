Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.07. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $846.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

