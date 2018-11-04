Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Dawson Geophysical from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 43,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,626. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dawson Geophysical news, Director William J. Barrett acquired 16,600 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $93,292.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 754,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,126.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Barrett acquired 18,280 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $105,292.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 729,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,702.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,650 shares of company stock valued at $208,851. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 199,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,083,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.