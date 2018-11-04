DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,796. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

