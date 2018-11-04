Deer Valley (DVLY) versus Cavco Industries (CVCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.6% of Deer Valley shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deer Valley and Cavco Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deer Valley 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavco Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cavco Industries has a consensus target price of $230.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Cavco Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Deer Valley.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deer Valley and Cavco Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deer Valley $35.66 million 0.43 $1.96 million N/A N/A Cavco Industries $871.23 million 2.15 $61.50 million N/A N/A

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Valley.

Volatility and Risk

Deer Valley has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deer Valley and Cavco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A Cavco Industries 7.62% 14.34% 9.59%

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Deer Valley on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deer Valley

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes. It also provides dealer inventory-secured financing for its factory built homes. Deer Valley Corporation markets its products in approximately 14 states through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Cytation Corporation and changed its name to Deer Valley Corporation in July 2006. Deer Valley Corporation is based in Tampa, Florida. Deer Valley Corporation is a subsidiary of Peerless Systems Corp.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands. It also builds park model RVs; vacation cabins; and systems-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces modular homes, such as single and multi-module ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two and three story homes and multi-family units primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Further, it provides conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail sales centers, as well as various independent retailers, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 39 retail centers in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, Texas. The company also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 47 states, as well as Canada and Japan; and through planned community operators and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

