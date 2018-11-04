Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.19 ($57.20).

DHER opened at €37.40 ($43.49) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 1-year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

